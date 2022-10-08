PA Man Posted Chilling Message On Facebook Days Before Fisherman Found His Body

"Tomorrow is not promised, so you have to live life and do the things that you want to do."

On Sept. 27, that's what Anthony Counterman posted on his Facebook page. Four days earlier he wrote: "You have to make a change in life at some point of time."

On Friday, Oct. 7, Counterman was found dead.

A fisherman discovered the 26-year-old former Stroudsburg man's body in the water of Pocono Creek near Tanite Road in Stroud Township around 9:15 a.m., Stroud Area Regional police said. His body was recovered about three hours later.

An autopsy will be conducted, but the cause and manner of death were undetermined as of Oct. 7. Counterman is a Stroudsburg native but was most recently a resident of Greenville, North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Monroe County Coroners Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Suburban EMS, Stroud, Bushkill, and Shawnee Fire Departments all helped the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

