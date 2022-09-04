PA Man Killed Woman With Sword During Drug-Related Argument, Left Body For Days: Report

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man said he used a large sword to kill a 43-year-old woman during an argument over drugs and then left her body inside of his home for days, the Daily Item reports citing a criminal complaint.

Rhonda Pearce reportedly threatened to call police during the argument before Corey Quincy killed her in Shamokin, the outlet said citing court papers.

Police were called to Quincy's home Friday when his dad called police worried about his well-being. When police arrived, officers asked if Pearce was there, too. Quincy directed authorities upstairs, where they found her body and a trail of blood, the outlet said.

"Rhonda was my chick," Patricia Torres wrote on Facebook. "She told me of her past .... But she was living her best life. We spent so many moments together being moms with kids at parks and ice cream shops and also spent time dancing around the kitchen doing our little photoshoots, along with some deep late night convos.

"I lost contact for a few years and the last time I saw her she was unrecognizable and my heart hurt for her. Never did I think I'd find out a 21-year-old brutally murdered her with a sword. And her body was left to lay dead for 3 days.

"She didn't deserve to live with the thoughts and feelings she had and she definitely didn't deserve to go out that way.

"I'm so sad she's gone and I pray she is finally at peace. Not suffering in this cruel and crazy world."

