PA Hiking Trail Killers Captured After Hours-Long Standoff In Atlantic City AirBnB: Authorities

After a four-hour stand-off in Atlantic City, authorities say they have arrested the pair responsible for a murder on the Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown early last month.

Cody Reed of Norristown and Marquise Johnson of Philadelphia, both 23, were taken into custody by US Marshals and local police at an Airbnb late on Thursday, April 6, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in a release.

Both men were previously named suspects in the killing of 25-year-old Daquan Tucker of Audubon, who disappeared on March 2 and was found dead some 100 feet from the river trail on the following day, Daily Voice reported.

Federal agents and Atlantic City police tracked down Reed and Johnson at a rental property on North Rhode Island Avenue Thursday evening, and arrested Reed "without incident" at about 5:15 p.m., the DA's Office said.

Johnson returned home at about 7:30 p.m. and "barricaded himself inside" the Airbnb, authorities said. The standoff came to a close at 11:15 p.m. when officers stormed the property and found the 23-year-old "hiding inside a washing machine," according to the release.

Each is charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy, and related offenses, the DA's Office said. They are in the process of being extradited to Montgomery County where they will not be eligible for bail due to the nature of the charges, prosecutors added.

