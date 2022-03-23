PA Dad Threw 4-Week-Old Son Down Stairs, Repeatedly Hit Head Against Wall, State Police Say

A Pennsylvania dad is facing numerous charges after he allegedly threw his 4-week-old son down a flight of stairs and repeatedly hit his head against the wall over the course of a month.

Rasheen Joseph Miller, 18, was charged with 12 counts of felony aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, felony child endangerment, and simple assault, State Police in Bethlehem said in a Wednesday release.

Miller, of Bath, is accused of intentionally dropping his infant son from his arms and onto the floor, dropping him down a flight of stairs, and hitting his head against a wall on multiple occasions at a home on Race Street in Bath between Saturday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, March 19, authorities said.

The infant underwent a wellness checkup where a doctor advised that he was seriously injured and required immediate hospitalization on Monday, March 21.

The boy was initially taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital Fountain Hill and later flown to CHOP due to the severity of his injuries.

Miller was taken into custody Wednesday and was being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday, April 4.

