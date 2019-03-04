Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Owner Of Glen Rock Beauty Salon Falls For PSE&G Phone Scam

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
PSE&G customers scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive written notice on their bill at least 15 days in advance -- not a phone call.
PSE&G customers scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive written notice on their bill at least 15 days in advance -- not a phone call. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Even merchants can be conned by scammers, authorities said, after the owner of a Glen Rock hair salon was taken for nearly $500.

The Rock Road business owner said she got a call from someone claiming to be from PSE&G telling her that power would be cut off to her business if she didn’t pay an overdue bill, Police Chief Glen Ackermann said.

Following instructions, the owner bought a Money Pak card for $478.45 and gave the caller the numbers on the card, the chief said.

It was only afterward, he said, that the manager realized it was a scam and called police – too late, unfortunately.

PSE&G reminds customers:

• Customers scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive written notice on their bill at least 15 days in advance -- not a phone call;

• It offers a variety of payment options and would never require a specific type of payment;

• It will never ask for personal information over the phone unless you initiated the contact.

If you ever doubt the legitimacy of a call from PSE&G, especially if payment is demanded, hang up and call the utility directly at 1 (800) 436-7734 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.