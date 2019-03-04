Owner Of Glen Rock Beauty Salon Falls For PSE&G Phone Scam

Even merchants can be conned by scammers, authorities said, after the owner of a Glen Rock hair salon was taken for nearly $500.

The Rock Road business owner said she got a call from someone claiming to be from PSE&G telling her that power would be cut off to her business if she didn’t pay an overdue bill, Police Chief Glen Ackermann said.

Following instructions, the owner bought a Money Pak card for $478.45 and gave the caller the numbers on the card, the chief said.

It was only afterward, he said, that the manager realized it was a scam and called police – too late, unfortunately.

PSE&G reminds customers:

• Customers scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive written notice on their bill at least 15 days in advance -- not a phone call;

• It offers a variety of payment options and would never require a specific type of payment;

• It will never ask for personal information over the phone unless you initiated the contact.

If you ever doubt the legitimacy of a call from PSE&G, especially if payment is demanded, hang up and call the utility directly at 1 (800) 436-7734 .

