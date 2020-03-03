Owner Hospitalized After Diving Into Sussex County Quarry After Dog, Responders Say

A man was hospitalized after diving into a Sussex County quarry after his small dog Tuesday morning, responders said.

A 45-year-old Hamburg man was walking his dog when the dog ran under the fence at the Heritage Lakes Quarry just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hamburg Police Lt. Jason Tangorra said.

The man jumped off the cliff after the dog, but was unable to save the dog due to fatigue, police said.

The owner made it close to the shore line where Hamburg patrolman Brandon Pierro pulled him in. He was taken to Newton Medical Center and treated for hypothermia and difficulty breathing.

Franklin Borough Special Operations used their motorized kayak, purchased through a military surplus grant, to rescue the dog.

The dog was dead when Franklin police found its body in the water, authorities said.

Franklin Borough Police Department's Special Operations Hummer Special to Daily Voice

At the scene. Hamburg PD

Franklin police's motorized kayak purchased through a grant, used to recover the dog's body. Special to Daily Voice

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.