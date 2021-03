An overturned truck closed a North Bergen street Wednesday afternoon.

The truck appeared to have lost control making a righthand turn from Westside Avenue onto 69th Street, bringing a tow truck and ambulance to the scene as of 12:40 p.m.

Injuries were unknown and no other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

