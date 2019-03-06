Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Overturned Dump Truck Shuts Route 80 In Morris County After Collision With Mail Truck

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Dump truck overturned on Route 80.
Dump truck overturned on Route 80. Photo Credit: OmarJosue El Cariduro

Traffic backed up on Route 80 westbound Wednesday morning due to an overturned dump truck in Denville.

The truck apparently collided with a mail truck around 6:45 a.m., which had veered off to the side of the highway near milepost 38.1, State Police said.

Both drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sand was spread across the roadway and the left and center lanes were closed between exits 37 and 39. Traffic was backed up to exit 43 as of 9 a.m., with an hour of delays.

Photos courtesy of OmarJosue El Cariduro with permission:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.