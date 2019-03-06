Overturned Dump Truck Shuts Route 80 In Morris County After Collision With Mail Truck

Traffic backed up on Route 80 westbound Wednesday morning due to an overturned dump truck in Denville.

The truck apparently collided with a mail truck around 6:45 a.m., which had veered off to the side of the highway near milepost 38.1, State Police said.

Both drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sand was spread across the roadway and the left and center lanes were closed between exits 37 and 39. Traffic was backed up to exit 43 as of 9 a.m., with an hour of delays.

Photos courtesy of OmarJosue El Cariduro with permission:

