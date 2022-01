A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 78 Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The truck overturned in the westbound lanes east of Exit 7 to Route 173 in Bethlehem Township around 9 a.m., according to 511NJ.

All lanes remained closed as of 9:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

