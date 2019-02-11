Overnight Rockland-Bound Train Strikes, Kills Man On Paterson Tracks

A man was struck and killed on the tracks in Paterson before dawn Saturday by a commuter train from Hoboken that was bound for Rockland County.

The last Main Line train of the night -- due to arrive in Suffern at 2:41 a.m. -- struck the man near the Market Street bridge, just west of the Paterson train station, at 2:18 a.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

The train had left Hoboken at 1:32 a.m., she said.

None of the 35 people on board reported any injuries, Torbic added.

More details were expected later.

