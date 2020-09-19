Overnight Fire Destroys Three Paterson Homes

A pre-dawn fire swept through three Paterson homes on Saturday, displacing 29 people.

No serious injuries were reported in the four-alarm blaze on Redwood Avenue near Union Avenue.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. in the rear of one of the homes and quickly spread, going from two alarms to three in barely 10 minutes, responders said.

A fourth alarm was transmitted only 10 minutes after that as firefighters were forced to battle the flames from the exterior. They had the blaze knocked down a little less than two hours after the initial call.

The fire consumed the initial home and caused severe smoke and water damage to the two others, responders said.

The cause wasn’t immediately determined.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office summoned to collect evidence.

