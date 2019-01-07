Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Careening Car Outside Hackensack Park Injures Elmwood Park Pedestrian, City DPW Worker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Overnight Fire Damages Waldwick Pizza

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The fire broke out at Waldwick Pizza around midnight, responders said.
The fire broke out at Waldwick Pizza around midnight, responders said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Waldwick FD

Sprinklers at a Waldwick pizzeria kept a blaze at bay until borough firefighters could douse it around midnight Monday, authorities said.

Firefighters forced open the rear door of Waldwick Pizza to get at flames in the back of the restaurant at the Farmers Market shopping center on Wyckoff Avenue.

A second alarm brought additional manpower to the smoky blaze.

No injuries were reported. Authorities were investigating the cause.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.