Overnight Fire Blows Out Front Window Of Saddle Brook Deli

Firefighters quickly put down an overnight blaze that severely damaged a Saddle Brook bagel shop.

No injuries were reported in the 1 a.m. fire Thursday at Metro Bagels and Deli at 5th Street and westbound Route 46, which blew out the front window.

An electrical malfunction apparently was to blame, Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Township firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Elmwood Park while companies from Fair Lawn, Lodi and Rochelle Park covered their firehouses.

They had the two-alarm blaze under control within a half hour.

"The quick response and professional firefighting ability of our volunteer fire department members not only saved the building from total loss but undoubtedly saved the lives of sleeping residents who were directly adjacent to it," Kugler said.

"I can't praise enough our volunteers who are always there and are ready at a moment's notice to protect and save property and life," the chief said.

The overnight fire seriously damaged Metro Bagels & Deli in Saddle Brook.

ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis

