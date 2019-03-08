Contact Us
Overnight Blaze Torches Long Valley Home

Cecilia Levine
Firefighters knocked out a blaze at an unoccupied Long Valley home early Friday morning.

A reported brush fire near Sherwood Park on East Mill Road consumed the house at 2:40 a.m., the Long Valley Fire Company said.

Several fire companies worked to contain the fire in the collapsing home in sub-zero temps for hours. The scene was clear by 8:10 a.m., fire officials said.

The blaze was under investigation as of Friday morning.

