Overnight Blaze Torches Long Valley Home

Firefighters knocked out a blaze at an unoccupied Long Valley home early Friday morning.

A reported brush fire near Sherwood Park on East Mill Road consumed the house at 2:40 a.m., the Long Valley Fire Company said.

Several fire companies worked to contain the fire in the collapsing home in sub-zero temps for hours. The scene was clear by 8:10 a.m., fire officials said.

The blaze was under investigation as of Friday morning.

