Outdoor Temps Nearly Hit 100 As Firefighters Battle Passaic House Blaze

Firefighters endured stifling heat while battling a blaze that ravaged a Passaic home.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the upper level of the three-story Howard Avenue home in a Jewish Orthodox neighborhood at the corner of Dakota Avenue.

The residents were away on vacation, responders said.

The blaze quickly spread, forcing firefighters to back out before the rear roof collapsed.

It took nearly three hours to knock down, after which firefighters continued to douse hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Passaic firefighters had to back out and conduct an exterior operation.

Clifton, Paterson, Little Falls, Totowa, Wallington and Woodland Park firefighters were among the responders who assisted their Passaic colleagues.

The rear roof of the Howard Avenue home in Passaic collapsed.

No injuries were reported in the Howard Avenue fire in Passaic.

