Out-Of-Town Teens Struck By Lifeguard Vehicle On Long Beach Island

A beach patrol vehicle hit two out-of-town girls who were sunning themselves in Ship Bottom, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania girls -- one 14, the other 15 -- were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated before being released to their families, borough police said.

The 22-year-old driver from Barnegat was charged with reckless driving and given a court date, they said.

Ship Bottom's beaches have remained closed to non-residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Walkers or joggers must carry special passes obtained from the borough.

The vehicle hit the girls on the 26th Street beach around 1 p.m. Saturday, police said. A landing zone was set up at at the Ethel A. Jacobsen Elementary School field.

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities on Sunday suspended a search for a kayaker who fell into Raritan Bay the day before.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/middlesex/police-fire/missing-kayaker-presumed-drowned-off-jersey-coast-massive-air-water-search-suspended/787441/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.