Out-Of-State Man Shot, Killed On Paterson Street Corner

First responders tried in vain to revive an out-of-state man who died soon after being shot at a street corner in a violence-plagued Paterson neighborhood.

Gunfire erupted once again at East 27th Street and 17th Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.

Responding police officers tried to revive Nadir Johnson, 35, of Covington, GA, after finding him on the sidewalk with multiple bullet wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center a little over a half-hour later, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help find whoever was responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120.

