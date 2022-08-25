'Out Of Control' Six Flags Rollercoaster Leaves 16 Hurt (DEVELOPING)

At least 16 people were reported hurt — most with minor injuries — when a roller coaster lurched forward at Six Flags Amusement Park, according to police and witnesses.

The El Toro Roller Coaster, a high-speed wooden coaster, "jerked forward" while unloading riders at the Jackson amusement park around 7 p.m., Jackson police confirmed.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said most people initially declined medical attention, but six later requested to be treated for "bumps and bruises."

Some were treated on scene and others taken to Centra State Medical Center in Freehold, the chief said. He noted it was "improbable" that those taken to the hospital stayed for an extended amount of time.

One rider took to Twitter, where she described El Toro as being "out of control."

Another rider told Daily Voice under the condition of anonymity that they found the ride enjoyable.

"It’s a great coaster. It’s not for the faint of heart to be honest..." they said. "Accidents happen. It’s part and parcel of riding coasters."

