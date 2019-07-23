Contact Us
Orange Police Captain In Critical Condition After Crash

Paul Milo
Capt. William Boggier
Capt. William Boggier Photo Credit: Facebook

Officials in Orange cancelled the township council meeting Monday night out of respect for Capt. William Boggier, who suffered serious injuries in a vehicle crash earlier in the day.

A city spokesman said Tuesday morning that Boggier was in the ICU at University Hospital in Newark. He was in critical condition.

Woodbridge police confirmed the crash occurred as Boggier was riding his motorcycle in a funeral procession there. All other questions were referred to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which is handling the investigation into the crash.

A prosecutor's spokesman did not immediately respond to questions emailed Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

