Orange Man Found Guilty Of Killing Three Women: Report

Paul Milo
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A jury in Essex County Thursday convicted Khalil Wheeler-Weaver of slaying three women and brutally attacking a fourth, NJ.com reported.

Wheeler-Weaver, a 23-year-old from Orange, was found guilty on all 11 counts following a two-month trial, including desecrating human remains and aggravated sexual assault. Jurors took about three hours to convict him of the murders of Sarah Butler, 20, Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33, and of assaulting the fourth woman.

The surviving victim met Wheeler-Weaver at a motel room in Elizabeth, where he beat, handcuffed and sexually assaulted her.

Another of his victims, Sarah Butler, a college student from Montclair, was found in Eagle Rock Reservation. West's burned body was found in an abandoned home in Orange. Another victim, Brown, was also found in an abandoned building in Orange.

“He was a damn criminal," said Victor Butler, the Montclair woman’s father. "He was a slum killer. They all knew it, they just had to go through the process.”

Wheeler-Weaver is scheduled to be sentenced early next year.

