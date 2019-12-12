Contact Us
Oradell Drivers Involved In New Milford Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Eagle Avenue in New Milford.
The vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Eagle Avenue in New Milford.

Two male drivers from Oradell – one 81, the other 75 – were involved in a rollover crash Wednesday night in New Milford.

Borough firefighters had to extricate the older driver after their two wagons collided at the intersection of Main Street and Eagle Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

He was taken with minor injuries to Holy Name Hospital and Medical Center in Teaneck by members of the New Milford Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Van Saders said.

The other driver refused medical attention, he said.

All Points Auto & Towing removed the vehicles.

Traffic summonses were pending, the lieutenant said.

New Milford firefighters extricated the 81-year-old Oradell driver.

All Points Auto & Towing removed the vehicles.

