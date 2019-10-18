Oradell Driver, 17, Critical After Haworth Crash

A 17-year-old Oradell boy clung to life after his SUV slammed into a tree in Haworth Thursday night.

Borough firefighters extricated the unconscious driver from his 2002 Toyota 4Runner following the 9:42 p.m. crash in front of the SUEZ water treatment plan on Lake Shore Drive, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

The Haworth Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Fox said. He was last reported in critical condition, the sergeant said.

Several borough police officers, firefighters and both BLS and ALS responders were at the scene.

