Optimum Employee, 24, Hit By Car In Hackensack

An Optimum service tech was bleeding from the forehead and complaining of pain after she was struck by a car in Hackensack on Friday, authorities said.
The 24-year-old victim was conscious after being struck by a 2018 Honda Civic driven by a 36-year-old Hackensack man in front of 10 Orchard Street around 8:30 a.m., city police Capt. Nicole Foley said.
She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and further evaluation.
No summonses were issued.
