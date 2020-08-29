‘Operation Reboot’: 7 Bergen Men, Juvenile Busted With 32,500 Child Porn Images

Men from seven different Bergen County towns were busted with more than 32,500 child porn images combined -- among them, a trucker from Westwood who alone had 5,733 illegal files, authorities said.

Detectives who participated in “Operation Reboot” arrested the men and a juvenile while seizing files from online accounts and electronic devices of victims “as young as infants and toddlers to pubescent children aged 13-16, in nude, semi-nude, or sexually explicit poses, including child rape videos and images,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Some of those nabbed trafficked images, Musella said.

One man, Harry J. Burks Jr., 36, of Hackensack not only had 3,293 child porn images that he collected off the dark web: Musealla said he also “engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an underage girl he connected with via social media,” leading to an additional child endangerment charge.

Also arrested and charged were:

Justin K. Kinchen, 21, of Elmwood Park , who Musella said “viewed, downloaded, possessed, and shared approximately 17,731 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children”;

, who Musella said “viewed, downloaded, possessed, and shared approximately 17,731 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children”; Yam Kuen Kwan, 22, of Cliffside Park , who the prosecutor said had 50 images;

, who the prosecutor said had 50 images; Luis A. Ocasio, 27, of Garfield , who’s accused of sharing some of 6,447 child porn images that detectives said they seized during a warranted search;

, who’s accused of sharing some of 6,447 child porn images that detectives said they seized during a warranted search; Balthazar G. Torres, 20, of Maywood , who Musella said had 376 illegal images -- including 90 that he shared;

, who Musella said had 376 illegal images -- including 90 that he shared; Damian R. Evans, a truck driver from Westwood who the prosecutor said had 5,733 child porn images, as well as illegal large-capacity ammunition magazines;

who the prosecutor said had 5,733 child porn images, as well as illegal large-capacity ammunition magazines; Lewyn Concepcion, 21, of Rochelle Park, who Musella said “viewed, downloaded, and/or possessed approximately 150 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.”

The juvenile was taken into protectives custody and issued a delinquency complaint for having 248 child porn images, 13 of which he shared, the prosecutor said.

The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

Kinchen remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending an Aug. 31 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, also in Hackensack.

The rest were released with conditions pending court action, he said.

Musella thanked police in Cliffside Park, Elmwood Park, Garfield, Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park, Teaneck, and Westwood for their assistance. He also thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, and Lyndhurst, Ramsey, Ridgewood and Rochelle Park police for assigning manpower to the his Cyber Crimes Task Force during the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.