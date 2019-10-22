OPEN SECRET: After-Hours Paterson Club That Served Minors Raided, 19-Year-Old Operators Busted

Paterson police raided an after-hours club that they said was operated by two 19-year-olds, served minors and even advertised on social media.

Arrested were Amber Fischer and Myeisha Zuñiga, both of Paterson, who city Police Director Jerry Speziale said also had more than a pound and a half of pot for sale at the illegal club, known as "Harlem Nights."

Speziale said Fisher and Zuñiga “caused or risked widespread injury or damage” by operating the Main Street business just off Park Street, which advertised on Facebook and Instagram beginning in August.

Besides the criminal charges against both, authorities wrote up 10 complaints – among them, not having an entertainment or dance hall license and illegally selling alcohol -- after Sunday's 2:45 a.m. raid, the director said.

They also seized more than $500 in illegal profits from Fisher and Zuñiga, who were released pending court appearances, he said.

Narcotics Division detectives joined patrol officers in the operation, Speziale noted.

The business apparently was an open secret.

One booster wrote on Facebook: “Harlem Nights in south Paterson close to Clifton not in the hood come out tonight u could bring ya own bottle, smoke they going have food and hookah.”

In another post, Zuñiga wrote: "Karaoke 🎤 Taco 🌮 Tuesday tomorrow !!! only at Harlem nights !!! $3 tacos $3 house drinks $5 HENNY shots !!! Come through 862 Main Street Paterson."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.