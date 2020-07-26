Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Open Season: One Dead, Four Wounded In Paterson East Side Shootings

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bullet holes
Bullet holes Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 42-year-old Paterson man was killed and four other people wounded in a trio of shootings on the city's east side over less than 36 hours.

That makes roughly 80 people struck by gunfire in the Silk City this year – 16 of whom have died.

Nearby uniformed officers who heard the sound of gunshots found the body of James Timmons in the street on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Franklin Street around 10:45 p.m.

Simmons was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

The weekend began with the shooting of a 29-year-old man whom police found with several bullet wounds at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to St. Joe’s with critical injuries.

Three more people were shot less than 12 hours later.

Two men, both 39, and a 31-year-old woman were struck by gunfire at Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.,.

All were taken to St. Joe’s with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

As always, Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether they had any suspects identified or in custody in any of the shootings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.