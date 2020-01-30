Onetime Bergen Child Star Busted Breaking Into California Garage On Meth, Authorities Say

Former Montvale child star Shaun Weiss apparently was high on meth when he was caught during a home burglary, police in California said.

Weiss, 40, whose credits included several episodes on “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” and "Freaks and Geeks," as well as the “Mighty Ducks” films, broke a car window to get into a car parked in a Van Nuys resident’s garage, police in Marysville said.

Police said they found him after the owner called them shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.

“Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle and took him into custody,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Weiss, who admitted he didn’t live there and the car wasn’t his, “displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine,” Marysville police added.

