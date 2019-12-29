One Reported Dead In Parsippany Garden Apartment Fire

One person reportedly was killed in a fire in a Parsippany garden apartment Sunday afternoon.

A firefighter refused medical attention for a cut sustained battling the first-floor Rutgers Lane blaze, which broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m., responders said.

The main body of the fire was knocked down within a half-hour, after which firefighters summoned investigators.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit was investigating. The Morris County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation unit collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders included Boonton, Montville. Morris Plains and Whippany firefighters.

