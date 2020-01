One person escaped a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Rockaway Township with serious injuries Wednesday morning, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police responded to the accident on eastbound side of the highway near the Rockaway Townsquare Mall around 7:20 a.m., just west of Exit 35.

The Hazardous Materials Response Unit also responded for a fuel spill, police say.

The highway was reopened in time for rush hour.

