One Hurt As Fierce Blaze Ravages 7 Hunterdon County Townhomes (PHOTOS)

One injury was reported as a fierce fire ravaged seven different townhomes in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Raritan Police and Fire departments responded to a report of smoke coming from an attached garage on Chelsea Circle in Flemington around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release.

Upon arrival, crews found flames coming from a garage of one of the attached townhouses.

The fire quickly spread through the unit and into adjacent units, engulfing seven townhomes in total, police said.

All of the residents were able to escape safely, though one minor injury was reported, police said.

Three of the seven townhomes were deemed uninhabitable once the blaze was fully extinguished.

The Raritan Township Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

