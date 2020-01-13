One Hospitalized In Three-Vehicle Route 80 Crash In Fairfield

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Route 80 in Fairfield Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the highway around 8:04 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Two lanes were closed while the vehicles were being towed, causing delays from the crash scene at milepost 48.4 to near Exit 54 in Totowa.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

