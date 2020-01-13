Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wallington Woman, 41, Stabbed Several Times, Elmwood Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder
DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Hospitalized In Three-Vehicle Route 80 Crash In Fairfield

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Route 80 in Fairfield Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the highway around 8:04 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Two lanes were closed while the vehicles were being towed, causing delays from the crash scene at milepost 48.4 to near Exit 54 in Totowa.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.