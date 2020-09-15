One Dead, Two Injured In Route 80 Construction Truck Crash In Parsippany-Troy Hills

A 26-year-old Wantage man was killed and two others injured in a crash involving two trucks on Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Monday night, state police said.

Frank Orlando Jr., 26, of Wantage was driving a Chevy pickup truck when he struck the back of an international construction truck driven by Salvatore Fucci, 57, of Manchester on Route 80 near mile marker 46.3 just after 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Fucci’s truck had been stopped for a mobile construction detail, Curry said.

Orlando, Jr., was killed in the crash, authorities said. Fucci had minor injuries, and pickup truck passenger Lisa Repici, 31, of Newton sustained moderate injuries, authorities said.

The road was closed for approximately four hours with all traffic diverted off Exit 47, causing moderate traffic congestion, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.