One Dead, Suspected Killer Wounded In Shooting At Eatery Near Paterson East Side

A man was dead and one of his alleged killers hospitalized after a shooting Friday evening at a deli up the street from Paterson Eastside High School, responders said.

The wounded victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle -- and, according to authorities, was one of two people charged in the killing.

Police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. at La Romano Deli Restaurant on Rosa Parks Boulevard just off 16th Avenue, they said.

The other was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR efforts failed.

That makes 19 homicides in the Silk City this year. There were 13 all of 2018 -- the lowest number in 14 years.

Over a five-year period, Paterson averaged 21.4 homicides a year between 2013 and 2017, with a high of 26 in 2014.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.