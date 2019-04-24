Contact Us
Breaking News: Saddle Brook Deli Seriously Damaged In Overnight Fire
One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Linden Motorcycle Crash

Paul Milo
Police were investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Linden Wednesday night.
There was a fatal motorcycle crash in Linden early Wednesday night, police said.

Someone riding a 2004 Suzuki north on Roselle Street collided with a 2007 Honda CRV around 6:20 p.m. The person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition.

The crash was still under investigation Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Peter Kozak at 908- 474-8505.

