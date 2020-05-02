One Dead, One Missing In Rash Of Boating Accidents Up And Down Jersey Coast

A rash of water mishaps up and down the Jersey Coast continued Saturday with a search for a missing kayaker in the Raritan Bay, less than 24 hours after a Toms River boater drowned in Barnegat Bay -- and moments before two other people had to be rescued off Keansburg.

Search and rescue crews in New Jersey and on Staten Island searched the water after two other people were rescued when their kayak overturned near the Great Beds Lighthouse in South Amboy around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The NYPD Harbor Unit was transporting the pair back to Staten Island, where a rescue operation was staged at Wolfe's Pond Park.

A short time time later, New York City firefighters rescued two people who dialed 911 after their boat capsized off the Raritan Avenue beach in Keansburg.

The pair were wearing life jackets as they clung to the sinking boat, responders said.

West Keansburg firefighters and the Coast Guard also responded.

Although Gov. Phil Murphy allowed many New Jersey beaches and boardwalks to reopen on Saturday amid a state of emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, the weekend boating incidents began Friday night.

Witnesses pulled 58-year-old Michael Boccia of Toms River from Barnegat Bay and tried to revive him with CPR after he got knocked from his boat, responders said.

Boccia was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m., State Police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.