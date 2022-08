One person was killed and multiple were injured when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway around 6:55 p.m. in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police said.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

