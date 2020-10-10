Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
One Dead In Nutley House Fire (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Footage from the scene by JeffStang Fire Photography
One person died in a fire that tore through a Nutley home Saturday evening (scroll down for video).

The Myrtle Avenue fire broke out in the attached garage of a two-story home around 6:45 p.m.

One was pronounced dead, authorities confirmed. One other person may have been recovered from the blaze, initial reports say.

A spokesperson with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for more information.

Crews from Nutley, Montclair, Lyndhurst and Bloomfield responded.

