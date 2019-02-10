Contact Us
One Dead In Newark House Fire, Another Seriously Hurt

Fire at a Newark home claimed one life, officials said Photo Credit: Newark Fire Department

Dozens of firefighters responded to a multi-family Newark residence Wednesday morning, officials said.

Fire broke out at 388 Summer Ave. shortly before 6 a.m. Sixty-five firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze before it was brought under control around 6:40 a.m.

One person jumped from a window to escape the blaze, according to media reports.

Firefighters also discovered a deceased male on the first floor of the home. A second person suffered serious injuries, while three others suffered minor injuries.

Two animals also died in the fire.

A total of seven adults were displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

