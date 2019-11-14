One Dead In Head-On Sussex County Crash, NJSP Says

A female driver died and another was injured in a head-on Sussex County crash Thursday morning, authorities said.

The driver of a Chevrolet sedan was headed southbound on County Road 565 (Ross Corner Sussex Road) in Frankford when she crossed over the double-yellow line and hit a southbound Toyota SUV near around 11:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Chevrolet driver was taken Newton Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries, Marchan said.

The Toyota driver was taken to Saint Clare's in Denville with non life-threatening injuries, the trooper said.

The NJSP Fatal Accident team was on site of the accident near mile marker 3.2 for investigation.

