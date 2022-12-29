One Dead, 3 Hurt In Chain-Reaction Crash On NJ Turnpike, State Police Say

A 75-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a chain-reaction crash on the NJ Turnpike that involved three vehicles, state police said.

The crash occurred on the inner roadway southbound near milepost 95.3 in Carteret just after midnight Thursday, Dec. 29, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.

A Lincoln Navigator was in front of a Toyota Prius in the right lane when the two vehicles collided, causing the Prius to veer across to the left lane and hit a Nissan Murano, Goez said.

One of the Murano’s passengers, Markio Chang, 75, of Montrose, CA, was killed in the crash.

The driver and remaining passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the 19-year-old driver of the Toyota was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, Goez said.

