Once Again, Unlocked Cars Are Ransacked, This Time In Saddle Brook

The rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in North Jersey hit Saddle Brook, among other towns, this past weekend.

Most of the eight vehicles burglaries were in the north end of town on or near Colonial Avenue, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

"In all of the incidents it appears the cars were left unlocked," Kugler said.

Like his colleagues in law enforcement, Kugler urged vehicle owners to use common sense.

"These burglaries happen in the darkness," the chief said. "Those responsible are just pulling on door handles hoping for one or more to open.

"When one doesn't, they keep moving. When one does, they take loose change and/or anything of value that was left in plain sight."

"Unfortunately, many happened to be open on the same block," Kugler said.

Fortunately, he said, no vehicles were stolen.

The chief urged owners to lock their vehicles and never leave the key fob or valuables inside.

