On The Spot: Washington Township Police At Public Event Rush To Aid Downed Westwood Bicyclist

Washington Township police officers attending a public event rushed to the aid of a 70-something Westwood man who suffered a medical episode while riding his bicycle Saturday morning, authorities said.

A call for a medical chopper was canceled, and the victim was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood by ambulance following the incident on Pascack Road just after 10 a.m., Lt. John Calamari said.

The officers were at David's Bagels, barely a mile from the scene, having another of their popular "Coffee With a Cop" events, when it happened, Calamari said.

"Luckily, there were plenty of officers available nearby to respond," the lieutenant said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.