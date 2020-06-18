ON THE LOOKOUT: Porch Pirates Swipe Packages In Several Bergen County Towns

Police in several Bergen County towns were looking for a white pickup truck that victims in at least six towns say was involved in pirating packages from their porches.

A Hasbrouck Heights resident said a thief stole a large box containing a chair that she and her husband bought for their children (see photos below).

“It’s not even about the chair but more of a violation,” she said.

Residents say the same new, white Ford F-150 was at the scene of similar thefts in Hackensack, Lyndhurst, Maywood and Rochelle Park, as well as in Nutley (the truck can be seen in the video above).

The packages are snatched within minutes of being dropped off, suggesting that the thieves may be following delivery trucks.

A resident apparently confronted one of thieves Wednesday in Maywood. He gave back the package, then ran to the white pickup, whose driver backed up when he saw what was happening, residents said.

Owners of home surveillance systems are asked to check their recordings and notify local police if they see anything that could help identify the vehicle and/or whoever was responsible. Also be sure to call police immediately if you spot a theft happening.

A thief snatches a children's chair from a Hasbrouck Heights porch. RING screen shots

