Old Tappan Police: DWI Hit-Run Driver Tracked Down, Jailed After Seriously Injuring Pedestrian

UPDATE: Old Tappan police tracked down a DWI motorist from town after she struck a pedestrian and took off early Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers arrested Meredith Lubell, 33, after finding her at her DeWolf Road home, Police Chief Thomas Shine said.

Moments earlier, the chief said, she struck the 41-year-old Paterson victim with her Jeep in the parking lot of the Bi-State Plaza on Old Tappan Road – exactly a mile from her house.

A witness gave police a license plate number that led directly to Lubell following the 12:35 p.m. 911 call, he said.

Police charged her with DWI, assault by auto, endangering an injured victim, leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries, reckless driving, DWI in a school zone and both leaving the scene of a crash with injuries without rendering assistance and failing to report it.

She was being booked into the Bergen County Jail, the chief said.

The victim, Denis Bursac, was listed in serious condition at Hackensack University Medical Center, Shine said.

The Jeep was impounded.

