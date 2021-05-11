Old Navy Employee Struck, Killed By Car In Jersey City 'Never Missed A Day'

A 36-year-old Jersey City man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night in Jersey City, authorities said.

Phillip Delancy was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being struck at 740 Route 440 around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The vehicle that struck Delancy fled the scene, Suarez said.

Delancy was pronounced dead at approximately 10:25 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending an investigation by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe launched for Delancy's family had raised $3,500 as of Friday morning.

"Phillip was a son, a brother, and a loving uncle," the page reads.

"He will always be remembered for his bright personality and dedication to his job. He worked for Old Navy for over 16 years and never missed a day."

The events surrounding the crash are under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

