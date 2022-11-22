Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Officers Pull Unconscious DWI Driver From Car In Central Jersey (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The 28-year-old Scranton, PA man traveled about half-a-mile in a Toyota RAV4 before officers stopped it on Route 522 in South Brunswick, authorities said.
The 28-year-old Scranton, PA man traveled about half-a-mile in a Toyota RAV4 before officers stopped it on Route 522 in South Brunswick, authorities said. Photo Credit: South Brunswick PD

Newly-released footage shows police preparing to pull an intoxicated and unconscious driver from a vehicle as it rolls down a highway in Central Jersey (scroll for video).

The 28-year-old Scranton, PA man traveled about half-a-mile in a Toyota RAV4 before officers stopped it on Route 522 in South Brunswick around 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, local police said.

Bodycam footage shows officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler chasing down the vehicle and getting up close to it, before pulling him out. The unidentified driver was later arrested, police said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.