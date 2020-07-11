Officers Interrupt Chatham Car Burglary

A 20-year-old man was still at the scene of the crime when he was arrested for burglarizing a car in Chatham Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man — whose name was not released — is accused of breaking into a car on Vine Street around 3:15 p.m., said Chatham Police, who observed the suspect at the scene of the crime.

The man was arrested and charged with vehicle burglary before being held at Morris County Jail.

“We will continue to build on the successes we have had recently, and we are sincerely requesting your partnership in this effort,” police said.

“Please lock all doors to the home and vehicles, take any valuables and/or spare keys out of the vehicles, join the Ring Neighborhood app to share video evidence, and report any suspicious behavior to us immediately.”

