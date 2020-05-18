Officers Hospitalized In Jersey City Police Car Rollover Crash

A Jersey City police sergeant and possibly other department members were injured in a rollover crash, reports say.

Two police vehicles collided at the intersection of Communipaw and Mallory avenues around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, HudsonTV reports.

All three occupants were treated for minor injuries at Jersey City Medical Center and released, the article says. One of the cruisers flipped, taking down a traffic light at the scene.

Spokespeople for the Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to Daily Voice's request for more information Monday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit -- as standard policy when a city vehicle is involved -- and the Jersey City Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.