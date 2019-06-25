Contact Us
Officer Suffering Reaction To Cleaning Products Brings HazMat Response To Parsippany Home

Cecilia Levine
Morris County Hazardous Materials
Morris County Hazardous Materials Photo Credit: Paul Anderson

The Morris County Hazardous Materials unit was called to a Parsippany home after an officer responding to a call had a physical reaction to cleaning products, authorities said.

An officer noticed a strong smell of ammonia while responding to the Upper Rainbow Trail home on a report of possible criminal mischief around 5:30 p.m., Monday, Parsippany Police Sgt. Brian Conover said.

The officer's throat began burning and his eyes were watering as the homeowner explained he cleans up after his two dogs with bleach, police said.

Fire and emergency service officials were called to the scene, along with the Parsippany Health Department and Morris County HazMat Unit.

The officer was taken to Saint Clare's Hospital as a precautionary measure. The house was ventilated and the homeowner was allowed back inside.

