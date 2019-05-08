Officer-Involved Shooting In Newark Under Investigation

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is handling an investigation into a daytime shootout between law enforcement and two suspects Tuesday in Newark.

A detective with the Newark Police Department and a State Trooper were patrolling in plainclothes and in an unmarked vehicle around 12:45 p.m. when they came across A Honda CRV on South Orange Avenue, said the Hudson prosecutor's office, which is conducting the investigation due to potential conflicts of interest between the Essex prosecutor's office and the officers.

Someone in the Honda allegedly flashed a weapon as it traveled on Bergen Street, according to the officers' account.

Both the trooper and the Newark detective opened fire, hitting the vehicle. The driver fled and the Honda, which had been reported stolen Friday, was later found abandoned on 17th Avenue.

No one is believed to have been hurt. Both law enforcement officers were evaluated at a hospital following the incident.

The state Division of Criminal Justice immediately notified of the shooting and directed Hudson County to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345 or visit the office's website, http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

Tips can remain confidential.

